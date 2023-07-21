McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.07.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $298.94 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.77. The company has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

