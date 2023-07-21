McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $312.69.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $296.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.77.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

