McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at BTIG Research

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.26.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $298.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

