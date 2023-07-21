McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.49

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $9.18. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 532,234 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.75 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $419.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 86.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 99,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

