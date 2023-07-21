Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDGF opened at $83.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.91. Medacta Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Medacta Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

