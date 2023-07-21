Medallion Financial (MFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.89 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 22.51%. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

MFIN opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Medallion Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

See Also

