Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.47

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $8.22. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 41,515 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $191.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.