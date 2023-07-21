Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.24

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.24 and traded as high as C$8.28. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.28, with a volume of 18,722 shares changing hands.
Medical Facilities Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$209.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.69.
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.12 million. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.1263736 earnings per share for the current year.
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
