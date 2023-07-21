Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.24

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.24 and traded as high as C$8.28. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.28, with a volume of 18,722 shares changing hands.

Medical Facilities Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$209.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.12 million. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.1263736 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

About Medical Facilities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

