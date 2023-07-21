Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $94.43 on Monday. Medifast has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $178.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Medifast will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 241,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 95,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

