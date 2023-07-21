Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Reduced by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $89.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,807. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.05. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

