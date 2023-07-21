Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $125.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 212.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 787,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,914,000 after acquiring an additional 535,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 883.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 521,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6,472.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 323,168 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTH opened at $138.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average is $118.62. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

