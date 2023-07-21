Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.96.

NASDAQ:META opened at $302.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.09. The company has a market cap of $775.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $318.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

