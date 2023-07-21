Meter Governance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $94,169.35 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00006331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $40.46 million and $94,169.35 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,803,917 coins and its circulating supply is 21,478,943 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,803,917 with 21,478,943 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.88674879 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $107,130.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

