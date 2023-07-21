Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Stock Price Up 1%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Micron Solutions Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter. Micron Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 5.89%.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries.

