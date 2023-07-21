Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 849,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,250,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,506,447. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. New Street Research lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,687 shares of company stock worth $2,471,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

