Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $354.54.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $346.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

