Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

MIRM stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $409,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $25,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $409,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,450 shares of company stock valued at $635,821 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

