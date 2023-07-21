Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 157.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 2.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,514. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $222.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.90 and its 200-day moving average is $189.53.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,693,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 973,248 shares of company stock worth $206,391,157. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

