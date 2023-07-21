Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 28.8% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8,208.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 227,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,779 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. 120,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,985. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IART has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

