Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 0.09% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANIP. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. 30,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.08. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $958.34 million, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,831 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $501,970.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,262,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,478,006.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,153,958.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $501,970.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,262,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,478,006.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

