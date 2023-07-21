Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Makes New $761,000 Investment in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of HELE stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.23. 236,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.64. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.26. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Insider Activity at Helen of Troy

In related news, CFO Brian Grass acquired 5,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.