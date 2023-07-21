Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 132.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

In related news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. 1,362,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

