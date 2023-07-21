Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 5.0 %

MCRI stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $1,097,540.22. Following the sale, the president now owns 192,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 19,964 shares of company stock worth $1,348,073 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,070,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth $1,547,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth $1,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

