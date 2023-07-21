Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mondee in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondee has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Mondee Trading Up 2.8 %

Mondee stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.66 million and a P/E ratio of -5.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. Mondee has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Insider Activity at Mondee

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondee will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,771,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,409,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,095,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mondee news, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,771,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,409,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,095,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,594,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,177,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,777,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,105,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,475,431. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOND. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondee during the 1st quarter valued at $17,512,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the fourth quarter worth $2,635,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the first quarter worth $630,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondee during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondee during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

