Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $11.51 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

EL traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.48. The company had a trading volume of 557,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,222. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $175.05 and a one year high of $284.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.