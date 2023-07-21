Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $28.05 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $399.98. 370,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,774. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $404.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.89.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

