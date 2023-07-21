Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.47. The company has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

