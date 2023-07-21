Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 2.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,025,000 after purchasing an additional 149,404 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.07.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.84. The company had a trading volume of 184,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $384.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

