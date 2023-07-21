Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.48.
Shares of GNRC traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.27. 215,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.59. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $282.62. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.
