Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac Price Performance

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.27. 215,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.59. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $282.62. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.