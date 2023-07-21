Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 111 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $753.95. The stock had a trading volume of 114,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,523. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $687.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $690.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

