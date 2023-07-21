Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes $3.36 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,180 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,009,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $380,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,476 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,954.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,951,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,057.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,607,292 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $65,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,612,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

