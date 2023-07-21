Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,118,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,365,000 after buying an additional 77,350 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Nestlé by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,664,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,645,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 757,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after buying an additional 48,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé Stock Performance
Shares of NSRGY traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $131.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nestlé
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
- Is Samsara Poised To Reach New All-Time Highs?
- Did CSX Corporation’s Rebound Just Go Off The Rails?
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.