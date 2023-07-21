Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,118,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,365,000 after buying an additional 77,350 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Nestlé by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,664,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,645,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 757,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after buying an additional 48,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of NSRGY traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $131.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Nestlé

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.