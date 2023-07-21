Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242,658 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after acquiring an additional 166,352 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after acquiring an additional 150,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,787.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 152,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,938,000 after acquiring an additional 149,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.05. 105,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $448.95 and its 200 day moving average is $459.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

