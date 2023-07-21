Moonbeam 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.05 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $172.06 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00031871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,076,723,843 coins and its circulating supply is 689,249,311 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

