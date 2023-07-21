Moonbeam Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $169.77 million and $4.94 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,076,688,477 coins and its circulating supply is 685,020,031 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

