Morgan Stanley Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $46.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.71.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.88. 1,165,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 201,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

