Morgan Stanley Increases Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $95.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

LYV has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

LYV stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $17,850,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

