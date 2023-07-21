Morgan Stanley Increases Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $95.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYVGet Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

LYV has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $17,850,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

