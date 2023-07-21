Morgan Stanley Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $888.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $881.00 to $888.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $750.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $687.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 34.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

