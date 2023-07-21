Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ES. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.23. 314,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $94.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.