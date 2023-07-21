Morling Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $31.74. 61,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

