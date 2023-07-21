Morling Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 104.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.53. 812,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,292. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.95. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

