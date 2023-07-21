Morling Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,657,000 after buying an additional 744,035 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.37. 1,850,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,328,471. The company has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

