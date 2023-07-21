MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.42. MorphoSys shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 18,442 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

MorphoSys Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 222.19%. The company had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 66.7% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 95.4% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 121,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 59,558 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,056,000. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

See Also

