MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $96.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

NYSE:MSM opened at $99.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $99.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.16.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

