Mytilineos (OTCMKTS:MYTHY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mytilineos (OTCMKTS:MYTHY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Mytilineos Price Performance

Shares of MYTHY opened at $37.41 on Monday. Mytilineos has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $37.41.

Get Mytilineos alerts:

Mytilineos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Mytilineos SA operates in metallurgy, sustainable engineering solution, renewables and storage development, and power and gas sectors in Greece, the European Union, Hellas, and internationally. The company engages in the development and contract of solar and energy storage projects. It is also involved in contract of specialized large-scale integrated turn-key projects; and provision of photovoltaic construction, as well as environmental solutions for water and waste management, pollution prevention, energy, and air emissions.

Receive News & Ratings for Mytilineos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mytilineos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.