Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s current price.

NTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. Natera has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The company had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $48,657.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,678,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $48,657.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,678,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $46,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,491. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natera by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Natera by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

