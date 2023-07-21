National Bankshares Cuts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$29.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABX. Veritas Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.10.

Shares of TSE ABX traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 704,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,926. The firm has a market cap of C$40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.19.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Free Report ) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of C$3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.2047244 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

