National Bankshares Cuts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$11.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.75 and a beta of 1.81. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.73.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

