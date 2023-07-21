National Bankshares Cuts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$25.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$25.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SRU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.20. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$23.24 and a 52 week high of C$30.23. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.29.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

