NBT Bank N A NY Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 88,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $249.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.47 and a 200-day moving average of $227.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $251.62. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

